4 hours ago

Popular Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie paid glowing tribute to his mentor, Obrafour, during the 2025 edition of his Rapperholic concert held in Kumasi on Saturday, September 27.

A viral video on X captured the emotional moment when the two mounted the stage to perform Obrafour’s classic hit Odo. Mid-performance, Sarkodie went down on his knees in front of the veteran rapper to show his deep respect and gratitude.

He remained kneeling as he hugged Obrafour, who later helped him back to his feet before the two embraced again.

Sarkodie then said: “Thank you, Godfather,” drawing loud cheers from the thousands of fans at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The gesture underscored the close bond between the two artists, who have collaborated on multiple tracks, including Saa Okodie No, Always on My Mind, Elijah, and Hope (Brighter Day).

This was not the first time Sarkodie had publicly honoured Obrafour. In 2021, he also went down on both knees when the veteran made a surprise appearance at Rapperholic.