26 minutes ago

Rapper, Michael Owusu Addo, popularly known as Sarkodie, has shed light on how he maintains mental clarity and focus in an era dominated by social media distractions.

The “Non Living Thing” hitmaker says he has mastered the art of filtering online content to stay productive and emotionally balanced.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) on October 15, 2025, Sarkodie revealed that he intentionally avoids unnecessary social media content, choosing instead to engage only with posts that add value or align with his interests.

According to him, this conscious digital discipline has been key to his peace of mind and long-term productivity.

“It’s crazy how I pick and choose where to channel my energy. I can go 10 years scrolling past ‘unnecessary’ stories, videos, etc., on social media without ever clicking to watch or read them. I only come online for what I’m truly interested in … try it, it’s beautiful,” Sarkodie posted.

The rapper, who is known for maintaining a clean public image despite the controversies that often surround the entertainment industry, encouraged his followers to adopt the same approach.

He urged fans to resist the temptation of joining every online argument or trending debate that often breeds negativity and unnecessary conflict.

Sarkodie’s post came just days after his “Rapperholic: Homecoming” concert in Kumasi, which drew massive crowds and glowing reviews.

However, despite the event’s success, social media became flooded with divisive opinions — some praising his performance while others focused on minor organizational flaws.

The rapper’s message, therefore, appears to be a subtle response to the online chatter following the show.

Over the years, Sarkodie has been no stranger to public criticism, having faced countless social media debates regarding his political views, lifestyle choices, and industry rivalries.

Yet, his consistency in handling criticism with calm detachment has earned him admiration even among detractors.