7 hours ago

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has argued that music is among the most profitable industries in the world, placing it on par with real estate and other high-return ventures.

Speaking in an interview with broadcaster NYDJ, Sarkodie highlighted the financial sustainability of the music business, stressing that while many people underestimate its worth, insiders know the immense value it carries.

He explained that unlike manufacturing or product-driven enterprises, which demand heavy spending on machinery, staff wages, and maintenance, music has far fewer recurring costs.

Once a song is created and released, he noted, it can generate revenue for years with little or no additional investment.

“If anybody tells you that music doesn’t make money, they’re lying. Music is one of the best investments you can ever make—it competes with real estate and even outperforms many other industries,” Sarkodie said.

He emphasized that while producers in other sectors constantly battle high operating expenses, musicians benefit from the intangible nature of their craft.

“With drinks or manufacturing, machines need servicing, workers must be paid, and production costs never stop. Music doesn’t take that—it’s in the air, and it keeps making money,” he added.

The rapper called on investors to recognize music’s untapped potential and channel more resources into supporting artists, insisting that such backing could transform the industry and create wealth for both creatives and stakeholders.