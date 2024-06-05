3 hours ago

Italy-born midfielder of Ghanaian descent, Justin Kumi, stands among the promising talents expected to be promoted to Sassuolo's first team ahead of the upcoming season.

The 19-year-old impressed greatly for Sassuolo U19 during the 2023/24 season, playing a pivotal role in the team's historic triumph in the Primavera Championship.

Following Sassuolo U19's victorious outing against Roma that secured the championship, Kumi expressed his elation, stating, "Yes, it's the first time that Sassuolo has won the Primavera Championship, we are super happy. Yes, we listened to Bigica's teachings and managed to win."

Kumi's exceptional performances throughout the season have garnered attention, with Melbet Kenya identifying him among the players anticipated for promotion to Sassuolo's senior team.

In the previous season, Kumi contributed six goals and five assists in 28 games, showcasing his remarkable talent and potential.

Accompanying Kumi in the potential promotion are other promising prospects from Sassuolo U19, including Flavio Russo, Simone Cinquegrano, and Kevin Leone.

Their collective contributions have positioned them as strong contenders for elevation to the senior squad, injecting fresh talent and vigor into the team.

As Sassuolo aims to capitalize on its success and integrate young talent into the first team, fans eagerly await the opportunity to witness Justin Kumi and his fellow U19 teammates leave their mark at the senior level.