2 hours ago

The King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Riyadh sets a new benchmark in medical innovation with a groundbreaking robotic cardiac surgery.

Robotic Cardiac Surgery Performed in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia has reached a new milestone in medical innovation, with the King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center in Riyadh successfully completing a robotic implantation of the "HeartMate 3" artificial heart pump. This pioneering procedure was performed on a 35-year-old patient suffering from advanced heart failure, alongside complications in the kidneys and lungs.

The groundbreaking surgery, which represents a first for the region, was led by Dr. Feras Khaliel, chief of cardiac surgery and director of the hospital's Robotics and Minimally Invasive Surgery Program. Utilizing advanced robotic technology, the procedure not only showcased precision but also ensured the patient's swift recovery.

Rapid Recovery and Enhanced Patient Outcomes

Despite spending 120 days in the hospital due to severe health complications, the patient experienced a remarkably accelerated recovery post-surgery. Following the robotic implantation, the patient remained in intensive care for just four days and is expected to be discharged within ten days—a significantly shorter recovery period compared to traditional cardiac interventions.

Dr. Bjorn Zoega, CEO of the hospital, emphasized the importance of this achievement, stating, “This milestone demonstrates our ability to balance bold innovation with rigorous safety measures, delivering cutting-edge medical solutions that redefine the possibilities in healthcare.”

Dr. Khaliel added that robotic-assisted procedures offer unparalleled precision and safety, highlighting that the patient experienced no infections, bleeding, or complications. "The patient was amazed by the minimal signs, reflecting the advanced capabilities of robotic technology," he said.

HeartMate 3: A Game-Changer in Cardiac Care

The HeartMate 3, developed by Abbott, is an artificial heart pump designed to assist patients with advanced heart failure. Its robotic-assisted implantation aims to minimize surgical trauma and recovery time, revolutionizing the approach to cardiac care.

This procedure aligns with the hospital's broader vision of integrating cutting-edge technology into healthcare. The institution has previously earned global recognition for robotic heart and liver transplants, solidifying its reputation as a leader in medical innovation.

A Global Leader in Healthcare

The King Faisal Specialist Hospital continues to garner international accolades for its achievements. It was ranked the best hospital in the Middle East and Africa and secured the 20th spot globally among the top 250 Academic Medical Centers in 2024. Additionally, it was named the most valuable healthcare brand in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East by Brand Finance.

With this breakthrough, Saudi Arabia cements its position as a global frontrunner in robotic-assisted medical procedures, paving the way for future innovations in healthcare.