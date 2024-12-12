4 hours ago

Saudi Arabia has been selected as the host for the 2034 men’s football World Cup, while Spain, Portugal, and Morocco will jointly host the 2030 tournament.

FIFA officially announced these decisions following an Extraordinary Congress meeting, where representatives from all 211 member nations participated via video link.

The 2030 World Cup will include three matches in Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay to commemorate the competition's 100-year history.

This centenary celebration was approved in a separate vote, alongside the primary decision to award the hosting rights for the two tournaments.

The selection process involved a single voting option for each tournament, with FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafstrom confirming that all votes had been cast before the congress.

Nations showed their support through acclamation, clapping before their cameras.

The English Football Association, backed by the Scottish and Welsh FAs, supported both hosting bids after assurances were provided regarding fan safety and inclusivity.

Norway, however, abstained from voting, expressing concerns about FIFA's bidding process rather than opposition to Saudi Arabia’s selection.

Switzerland’s FA also voiced its observations, urging FIFA and the International Labour Organization to monitor human rights in Saudi Arabia.

The Danish Football Union (DBU) expressed a desire for more competitive bidding processes in the future, while reiterating its support for the confirmed hosts. Jesper Moller, DBU chairman, called for FIFA to oversee improvements in human rights in host nations.

Saudi Arabia’s hosting of the 2034 World Cup has sparked debate, with critics accusing the country of "sportswashing" to enhance its global image amidst concerns about human rights and environmental impact. Of the 15 stadiums proposed for the tournament, only four are currently completed.

The announcement sets the stage for two historic World Cups, with the 2030 edition highlighting a blend of tradition and innovation, and 2034 marking the tournament’s debut in Saudi Arabia.