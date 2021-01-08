1 hour ago

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Savannah Region has served notice that it will embark upon a mass protest against the declaration of President Nana Akufo-Addo as the winner of the 2020 Presidential Election by the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) today, 8th January 2020.

The protest, a statement issued by the Savannah Regional Communications Officer of the NDC, Malik Basintale, is meant to further amplify the voices of Ghanaians who voted for the NDC’s presidential candidate in the 2020 Election, John Mahama but have not had their votes declared in his favour.

“We urge our regional support base and beyond to join in making this event a success as we seek to further amplify the voices of the over 6million respected Ghanaians who voted for H.E John Dramani Mahama but do not have their votes declared,” the statement read in part.

The announcement comes hours after the swearing in of President Akufo-Addo as President of the Republic by the Chief Justice following a successful constitution of Parliament.

Supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have been protesting against the declaration of President Akufo-Addo as President in various parts of the country, alleging the results were manipulated to favour him even though John Mahama of the NDC had won it.

When the sporadic protests began, the NDC was criticized by sections of the Ghanaian public for engaging in demonstrations instead of using the legal process.

The NDC has eventually filed an election petition at the Supreme Court but have served notice that the protests will continue unabated even as the judicial process goes on.