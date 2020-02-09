3 hours ago

Legal practitioner Bobby Banson has tasked the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress ( NDC) to save the country from the deadly effects of illegal mining popularly known as galamsey.

According to him, it does not matter where a person lives in the country; as long as the water bodies are being corrupted, the existence of every citizen is being threatened.

“I don’t think any president or any right meaning Ghanaian of whatever political affiliation, would say that they support galamsey. So, this is a national fight and if the people that were put in charge have seen it rather as an opportunity to make more money for a selected few, then we should take it very seriously,” he added.

His comment comes after President Akufo-Addo’s government came under stern criticism after it was revealed that about 500 excavators seized from illegal miners had gone missing.

Although the police have arrested six persons in connection with the disappearance, many have been angered by the development with the Minority in Parliament calling for the arrest and prosecution of the Environment Minister, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong Boateng.

According to Mr Banson, there were writings on the wall, prior to the news of the missing 500 excavators to prove that there were issues with the fight, which the NPP kept denying.

Mr Banson stated that he is disappointed the Communications Director of the NPP said the integrity of Prof Boateng is intact after the excavators saga.

He explained that the action goes to suggest that, they indeed, at that level were aware of what was happening and decided to look away.

Mr Banson said he found it dishearting adding that “if our rivers and our portion of the water bodies that constitute 70% of the earth goes bad, our very existence as a country is threatened.”

Source: myjoyonline.com