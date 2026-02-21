1 hour ago

Tensions have emerged within the National Democratic Congress (NDC) following the public actions of Dorcas Affo-Toffey, Member of Parliament for Jomoro and Deputy Minister for Transport, who recently expressed support for an opposition lawmaker.

The controversy has prompted executives of the NDC in the Savelugu Constituency, Northern Region, to formally petition the party’s national leadership for disciplinary action.

According to the petition, the Savelugu NDC executives accuse Affo-Toffey of “anti-party behaviour” and describe her conduct as “unthinkable” for a senior member of the party.

Their concerns center on her recent appearance at a public event supporting Hajia Fatahiya Abdul Aziz, the sitting New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Savelugu.

Video footage from the event shows Affo-Toffey endorsing the NPP MP, claiming she deserves another term in office.

The executives further allege that Affo-Toffey provided a substantial financial donation to the NPP MP’s initiative, reportedly contributing GH₵20,000 at the gathering and pledging the remaining GH₵80,000 to the cause, totaling GH₵100,000.

The Savelugu NDC leadership argues that such an endorsement threatens the party’s prospects in the constituency, particularly concerning its potential candidate for the 2028 parliamentary elections.

In response, the executives are demanding three specific actions from the NDC national leadership:

Imposition of Sanctions—They seek formal disciplinary measures against Affo-Toffey for her perceived breach of party loyalty.

Public Apology—They want her to return to Savelugu to apologize publicly to NDC supporters for her actions.

Financial Restitution—They are requesting that she donate an amount equivalent to or double her NPP contribution (GH₵100,000–GH₵200,000) to the NDC constituency leadership.

The dispute has sparked reactions from across the political spectrum.

Critics of the Savelugu executives’ stance argue that cross-party friendships among politicians are a normal aspect of democratic engagement.

They have described the executives’ response as extreme, emphasizing that personal relationships and mutual respect should transcend party lines in a mature democracy.

They note that this is not the first time internal party disagreements have surfaced over public conduct and political endorsements, highlighting ongoing debates within Ghanaian politics about party discipline, loyalty, and the limits of individual autonomy for elected officials.

However, at the time of filling this report, Affo-Toffey has not publicly responded to the demands from her party colleagues.