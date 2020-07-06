2 hours ago

Founder of Accra-based Hezekiah Apostolic Prayer Ministry, Apostle Kwabena Owusu Adjei has said the Supreme Court of Ghana failed to apply common sense when it ruled in the favour of the Electoral Commission to allow them go ahead with the voters registration exercise.

Speaking exclusively to Rainbow Radio’s Daniel Asuku, the man of God opined that although the apex court applied the law as States in the constitution of Ghana, they did not apply common sense.

The ruling was decided by a 7-member panel presided by Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah.

According to the Apex Court in its ruling, the EC is an independent body and will only be directed by the court if it acts contrary to law.

But the man of God says the court should have considered the behaviour of Ghanaians and how they would have reacted to the decision instead of just applying the law.

He also slammed Carlos Ahenkorah for disregarding the safety protocols in place to contain the virus by visiting some registration centres.

He said the caution by President Akufo-Addo for people to observe social distancing was even disregarded by his people at their primaries.

He said the government has failed to implement the law against their own people but coming after Ghanaians because they are in power and abusing their office.

The virus he not has increased because the government has thrown caution to the wind.

“Common sense should have informed us that the new registration exercise was not necessary because of how Ghanaians behave. But we did not do that and the people who benefitted from the ruling are the ones breaking the law,” he said.

The man of God added that “You break the safety protocols and allow the virus to spread. Now your president has been asked to self-isolate for 14 days. After the 14 days, we will see what will happen.”

According to him, he will continue to speak the truth even if he is beheaded.