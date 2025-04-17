Scholar spotlight

23 hours ago

Abdallah Akondo was born in Accra, Ghana, West Africa. At the age of 16, Abdallah experienced a series of misfortunate events.

With the aid of his brother, he was able to relocate to the United States. With assistance from the Samaritas Organization, he was able to find refuge in a facility in Jackson, Michigan where he attended and graduated from Jackson High School.

As a child, Abdallah had a passion for technology, so after graduating from high school he enrolled at Lansing Community College (LCC) where he majors in Computer Networking Technology. LCC Campus Coach

Mary Ann Anderson was very supportive and informed him about the Fostering Futures Scholarship (FFS), which helped him stay in school, and even assisted him with transportation so he could be more independent.

Abdallah has been on the Dean's and President's list for academic achievement. The Fostering STARS Program at LCC helped connect him with kindred spirits who had experienced similar challenges. The program allowed him to participate in activities and experience new things. He remembers attending the FFS dinner in Kalamazoo in 2024 and was inspired by the speaker, Bella Hounakey who motivated and encouraged him to believe in himself and that he could accomplish his goals.

Abdallah's dream is to complete his bachelor's degree in computer technology. He wants to become distinguished in the technology field. In addition, he recognizes that we are in a high-tech environment and the community needs to keep up in order to access all the services available. New technology updates are coming out every day and it is imperative that we will be informed.

Abdallah's advice to other students who have experienced foster care is to remain focused, work hard, seek help, and never give up. It's important to have a plan with steps of achieving that goal. Challenges will arise, but its important to share your story because you never know who your destiny helper will be. For those individuals and companies that donate to the Fostering Futures Scholarship, Abdallah wants you to know how grateful he is for your giving and how you have made a difference in his life.Your kindness and generosity are greatly appreciated.