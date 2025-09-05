2 hours ago

The Minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection, Dr. Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, has hinted at a possible increase in the feeding grant for basic school pupils under the Ghana School Feeding Programme from the current GHC2 to GHC5 per child if economic conditions continue to improve.

Speaking to the media during a visit to schools in Accra on Thursday, September 4, 2025, Dr. Lartey said her ministry has been pushing for a review of the feeding allocation to enable caterers to provide more nutritious meals to pupils.

“When you look at it per head, which is GHC2.00, I have even wished that we get GHC10 per student. We were pushing for GHC5 per person, then we got GHC2, as per the negotiation. We hope that as the economy progresses, we will receive the GHC5 per student,” she said.

She further revealed that the Ministry has already conducted training sessions for caterers to prepare them for a potential increment.

“Remember, we do not want to be giving excuses. We want to make sure caterers are ready to deliver once the increment comes through,” she said.

Her comments come amid increasing concern from stakeholders over the adequacy of the current GHC2 feeding rate, especially in the face of rising food prices and inflation.