7 hours ago

The ongoing conflict in Bawku has claimed three more lives, including that of a schoolgirl, bringing the total death toll in the region to 32, according to a citinewsrrom.com report.

The report said the latest casualties were recorded during a violent gun exchange on Friday, November 29, 2024.

The violence is reported to have erupted late Friday around the Gingande-Zongo area, where homes were also set ablaze amid the clashes.

Gunfire, which reportedly began at midnight, continued into the afternoon, ceasing only around 1 PM.

In addition to the fatalities, numerous residents sustained gunshot injuries, with several in critical condition.

This attack follows the death of another individual just two days earlier, the escalating tensions in the region.

The Bawku area has been plagued by ethnic and chieftaincy disputes, with violence intensifying in recent weeks, especially during curfew hours.

The resurgence of conflict has been linked to the return of rival chief Alhaji Seidu Abagre from exile, a development some believe has reignited hostilities among factions.

Ambushes on travelers and skirmishes between rival groups have added to the instability, leaving security forces and local authorities struggling to contain the situation.