17 minutes ago

Ghanaian center-back Nathaniel Adjei is attracting interest from Scottish clubs Celtic and Rangers as well as teams in Belgium and Italy as the winter transfer window approaches.

Adjei, who currently plays for Hammarby in the Swedish Allsvenskan, is having an impressive season, which has led to interest from clubs in various European countries.

Celtic and Rangers, in particular, are looking to strengthen their defense, and Adjei is high on their list of targets. Both clubs have been closely monitoring the player and have been impressed with his performances in the Swedish league.

The Allsvenskan season is set to conclude in November, and Adjei's strong campaign has put him in a good position to make a move to another club.

Nathaniel Adjei, a former Ghana U20 international, joined Hammarby in the summer of 2022 from the lower-tier side Danbort FC.

He has since made 19 league appearances and scored a goal for Hammarby.