Division One League side Young Apostles have announced the appointment of former Ghana youth star and ex-captain of the Black Starlet Sebastien Barnes as their new Technical Director and European Liaison chief.

The former Ghana youth star has been a youth team coach for German Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen and holds a UEFA Pro License B and hopes to add a CAF license A very soon.

After representing Ghana at the FIFA U-17 World Championship in both 1991 and 1993, Barnes earned just one cap for the senior team in 1994.

''It will be my pleasure to serve as a Technical Director to assist the club move forward in improving the qualities of the club and the quality of the players,'' the former Mainz 04 player said.

The former youth star represented Hearts of Oak between 1991 and 1995 before beginning his foreign career.

Sebastian Barnes played for Hearts of Oak in Ghana and German Bundesliga sides Bayer 04 Leverkusen and FSV Mainz 05.

