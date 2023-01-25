1 hour ago

The Concerned Second Hand Dealer Association wants government to stay all plans to ban the importation of used appliance into the country as it risk affecting their livelihood, particularly under current economic situation.

Talks about Ghana at risk of being turned into a dumping ground for electronic waste have been rife over the period with the Energy Commission pushing the agenda to ban the importation of such products in the interest of the country.

“Now that there is economic hardship all over the world, why would one say they are taking away jobs that feed millions of people in this country forgetting our contribution to Ghana’s GDP”, says President of the Association, Asare Daniel.

Speaking at a press conference, Mr. Asare insisted that the goods imported are standard and go through various checks at the ports before being allowed into the country.

“If the sitting government is seeking assistance from the IMF which will prevent them from employing workers, where would they find jobs for us and the graduates in our homes due to government’s inability to get jobs for them? We are very much convinced of hearing something good from the Energy Commission and the government.”

Meanwhile, the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) sides with the dealers.

President of GUTA, Dr. Joseph Obeng appealed for stakeholder engagement on the issue to bring a resolution to the concerns raised.

“Our total engagements with Energy Commission are inconclusive. So we will not accept any ban on used clothes. The fact that the clothes are second-hand does not make them unwholesome. We call on government to as a matter of urgency hold a meeting with the Commission and also on parliament not to consider any ban because it employs a lot of people”, he said.

Source: citifmonline