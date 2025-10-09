2 hours ago

The Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has announced that plans are well underway to process the second Interim Payment Certificate (IPC) for contractors working on the La General Hospital project, as part of efforts to address funding-related delays.

Mr. Akandoh gave the assurance during a working visit to the construction site alongside the Member of Parliament for La Dadekotopon, Rita Naa Odoley Sowah. Some contractors at the site raised concerns about slow progress, citing financial challenges as a key obstacle.

In response, the Minister confirmed that the Health Ministry has forwarded the second IPC to the Ministry of Finance, following joint follow-up efforts by officials and MPs.

“The second IPC has been raised, and we have forwarded it to the Ministry of Finance. We have done some follow-ups together with the Members of Parliament here, and the Ministry of Finance has assured us that it is committed to releasing the funds for this project.

He expressed satisfaction that work was still ongoing despite the funding delays and praised the contractors for their dedication.

“I am happy that today, the workers are on site and are willing to make progress until payment is made,” he stated.

The Minister also provided an update on the timeline for the hospital’s completion, expressing confidence that, barring unforeseen delays, the project should be fully completed within two years.

“If everything goes according to plan, we should be done in the next two years. We will ensure that the next budget makes adequate provision for this project. We are not going to abandon it; we will continue until it is fully completed,” he added.

The La General Hospital project, once completed, is expected to significantly enhance healthcare delivery in the La Dadekotopon Municipality and surrounding areas.