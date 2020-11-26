28 minutes ago

As parts of efforts to assure the public of their readiness for the upcoming elections, the various security agencies will embark on a nationwide march today, November 26, 2020.



Code-named TAFIA-LAFIYA, the walk is expected to start at 6 am and end at 12:00 in the afternoon.

The peace march will further provide assurances to the public, that security is guaranteed and that anything that poses a threat to the peace of the nation will be stamped out.

As a result of the march, some major roads in Accra and other regional capitals will be closed to traffic within the period.

The security services comprise the Police Service, the Armed Forces, Prisons Service, National Fire Service; Immigration Service, Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, the National Intelligence Bureau together with the National Ambulance Service.

The Ghana Police Service in a statement urged the public to cooperate and bear with them.

“Due to the march, there will be vehicular traffic and diversions on streets of the areas earmarked, at certain times of the morning. However, security personnel will be deployed to manage the traffic and diversions,” a statement from the Ghana Police Service noted. In the Greater Accra Region, for instance, the parade will move on the following routes:

Route 1: Independence Square – Liberation Rd. – 37 – N1 – Weija – Kasoa – Oboom Road – Amasaman – Sowutuom – N1 – 37 Giffard Road;

Route 2: Independence Square – Ako Adjei Int – Circle – Tesano –Achimota – Pokuase – Nsawam – Amasaman – Aburi – Frafraha – Madina – Legon;

Route 3: Independence Square – Osu – La – Nungua – Lashibi – Sakumono – Comm19 – Spintex Road – Tetteh Quarshie –East Legon – Adjiriganor – Ashaley Botwe:

Route 4: Independence Square – Accra Central – James Town – Agbogbloshie – Korle Bu – Saprobic – Dansoman – Kaneshie – Circle – Nima – Adabraka; and

Route 5: Tema areas: Michel Camp – Gbetsele – Afienya –Dahwenya – Tsopoli – Ningo – Prampram – Kpone – Tema – New Town – Ashaiman.

Source: Ghanaweb