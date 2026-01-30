5 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to maintaining a strong and resilient armed forces despite current resource constraints, warning that Ghana’s security environment remains increasingly complex and volatile.

Speaking at the Ghana Military Academy Graduation on Friday, January 30, President Mahama said commissioning new officers at a time of limited resources demonstrates the state’s determination to safeguard national security.

“Commissioning officers in these times of limited resources underscores our resolve to maintain a capable and resilient armed forces to confront the security concerns of our time,” he said.

He noted that Ghana and the wider sub-region continue to face serious threats, particularly along the country’s northern borders.

“The security situation in our sub-region remains complex and volatile. Violent extremism, terrorism, and trans-border crime continue to pose serious threats, particularly along our northern border,” President Mahama stated.

He also highlighted the changing nature of global security threats, pointing to the growing influence of non-state actors and asymmetric warfare.

“Globally, the rise of non-state actors and asymmetric warfare has reshaped the security challenges,” he said.

President Mahama stressed that addressing these realities requires a collective national effort and not just the work of the armed forces and security agencies.

“These realities demand a well-coordinated response. Security cannot be seen as the sole responsibility of the armed forces and other security agencies. It is a shared national duty,” he said.

According to him, citizens, communities, civil society organisations, traditional leaders, and government must all play their part. ,

“We must work together to ensure that we protect the peace that we so cherish,” President Mahama added.