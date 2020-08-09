1 hour ago

Northern School of Business is a Senior High School in Tamale, the Northern Region capital

A security guard at the Northern School of Business (NOBISCO), a Senior High School, who sustained head injuries after a scuffle with a final year student has died.

According to a report by Joy News’ Martina Bugri, the 50-year-old security man at the Northern Region school, identified as Mba Wulana, sustained a cut on the left side of his head and subsequently fell unconscious.

The report indicated that the incident happened less than a month ago and the student, 22-year-old Sadat Yussif, allegedly pushed Mba Wulana to the ground.

Mba Wulana then fell on an object and fell into a coma.

“The security man had been unconscious and subsequently went into coma while on admission at the hospital. Mba Wulana also known as Abdul Raman, a sub-chief of Choggu, died on Saturday, August 8 at the Tamale Teaching hospital,” the report added.

Sadat Yussif and an accomplice, Abubakari Huseina, have since been picked up by the police.

Details of the incident that led to the death of the Mba Wulana indicate that he had seen the two students past approved hours in front of the dining hall.

A female student in the company of the two male students bolted away but Mr Wulana got to Yussif, who engaged in a scuffle with the security man.

Sadat Yussif allegedly pushed the guard down causing the head injury.

“Both students were arrested to aid with investigation and Sadat was put before court. He pleaded guilty to assault charges while sentencing was deferred to August 4, 2020,” the report added.

Mba Wulana never regained consciousness before he died. He left behind six children and two wives, according to the report.