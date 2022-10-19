2 hours ago

A 40-year-old Security man at the newly commissioned Mankessim lorry station named Akonoo has collapsed and died after vomiting clots of blood at Mankessim in the Central Region.

The incidents happened on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, in the morning.

Information gathered by Kasapa News revealed that that man popularly known as “borla must go” until his death was fit and went about doing his normal duty.

He’s said to have started vomiting blood two days ago but he didn’t take it seriously and didn’t attend to hospital for checkup.

The deceased was performing his routine when he collapsed and died instantly at the Mankessim lorry station.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Mankessim Roman Catholic Hospital Mortuary for autopsy and preservation.

The Police have been notified of the incident.