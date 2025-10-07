3 hours ago

A security guard stationed at Frimps Oil Company Limited at Abesim-Dominase Junction in the Bono Region has been gruesomely murdered by unidentified attackers while on duty.

According to preliminary reports, the CCTV camera positioned to monitor the area had been tampered with and turned away, leaving authorities without crucial footage to determine how the incident unfolded.

Investigators suspect that the guard, whose identity has not yet been released, may have been attacked with a pestle while he was asleep on a bench, a spot he was known to rest on during his night shifts.

Police have since cordoned off the area and launched a full-scale investigation to track down the perpetrators.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Sunyani Regional Hospital morgue for autopsy and preservation, while officers continue to gather evidence and question potential witnesses in the vicinity.

Authorities have urged members of the public to volunteer any information that could assist in apprehending those responsible for the brutal killing.

VIDEO CREDIT: ARK FM