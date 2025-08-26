1 hour ago

The Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has announced that the ministry is engaging the Ghana Police Service to provide security at public health facilities nationwide.

This move comes in response to an alleged attack on health workers at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge Hospital) by a group reportedly led by activist Ralph St. Williams.

Speaking on TV3 in Accra on Monday, August 25, 2025, Mr. Akandoh explained the growing need to safeguard health workers and patients in the wake of such incidents.

“We will have an arrangement with the police going forward. When incidents like this happen, they shape government policy direction. I am now reflecting not only on Ridge Hospital but also on extending security to other health facilities,” he explained.

He added that the initiative would be implemented in collaboration with District Chief Executives (DCEs), district health directors, and the police to ensure swift and coordinated security responses when needed.