4 hours ago

The Electoral Commission (EC) has urged the leadership of various political parties to use the laid down procedures established by law to seek a redress of disagreements with the 2020 election results.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has held different protests in some parts of the country to express their displeasure over the conduct and outcome of the 2020 polls.

The EC in a statement entreated the parties to resort to the law for redress.

“The Electoral Commission is aware of contests to some parliamentary seats by both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress in a number of constituencies. We entreat the political parties to use the laid down processes established by law to seek redress to their concerns.”

Sene West parliamentary results

The Commission also said it is concluding processes to declare the outcome of the parliamentary results of the Sene West Constituency.

Sene West in the Bono East Region is the only constituency whose results are yet to be declared by the Commission due to a dispute at the constituency level.

So far, results for 274 seats out of the 275 parliamentary seats have been officially declared, with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) winning 137 parliamentary seats, putting it ahead of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) which has won 136 seats.

There is also an independent candidate who won a parliamentary seat in the Fomena constituency of the Ashanti Region.

The EC indicated that it will in the coming days, bring finality to the issue of who won the Sene West constituency seat.

“The Sene West parliamentary election is yet to be finalized and the outcome declared. The Commission assures the General Public that it is working to finalize the issues regarding the Sene West Constituency to enable the transparent, fair, credible, and peaceful conclusion of the process. We expect to bring finality to this issue within the shortest possible time”, the statement noted.