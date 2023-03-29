1 hour ago

Nana Kwasi Owusu II, the police officer who was recently installed as the chief of Sefwi Adiembra, has vowed to deal with any of his people who take the laws into their hands.

According to him, it is illegal for anybody to lynch a thief or anyone else accused of committing a crime instead of turning them over to the security forces to let the laws handle the situation.

At a traditional durba to formally announce him as the chief of the area, Nana Kwasi Owusu II, who doubles as the Kyidomhene of the Sefwi Boinzan Traditional Council, declared that as a police officer, he would not hesitate to deal with anyone who violated our laws regarding instance justice.

Instead of taking the law into their own hands and killing the offenders, he advised the people to report any person who commits a crime in the area to the traditional authorities.

Another thing he touched on is illegal mining (galamsey) operations, which are on the rise in the area.

Nana Owusu II, promised his outfit will establish an educational fund to support girl child education in the area.

The new chief, however, urged the natives from the community, who are in the diaspora to come on board and rally behind him to help develop the area.