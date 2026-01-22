1 hour ago

The Sefwi Asuopiri community in the Bia West District of the Western North Region is engulfed in grief as residents gather to lay to rest seven people who died in a devastating road accident on January 7, 2026.

A mass burial ceremony is currently being held at the Sefwi Asuopiri Community Centre, drawing family members, traditional authorities and mourners from across the area to pay their final respects.

The tragedy has hit particularly hard, as one family alone is burying five relatives among the victims.

Those lost in the accident include one man and six women: 64-year-old Isaac Acquah, 70-year-old Akua Bronya, 70-year-old Yaa Ampomah, 64-year-old Dora Asiedu, 62-year-old Ama Yamoawa, 55-year-old Cecilia Samah, and 53-year-old Elizabeth Asiedu.

The fatal crash occurred when an aboboyaa (tricycle) transporting the market women collided head-on with a timber truck traveling in the opposite direction.

According to eyewitness accounts, the truck was allegedly speeding, prompting the tricycle rider to veer off in a desperate attempt to avoid impact.

Despite the maneuver, the timber-laden vehicle reportedly slammed into the tricycle with tremendous force, killing all seven occupants on the spot.

The incident has left the community shaken, with calls growing louder for improved road safety and stricter enforcement against reckless driving to prevent similar tragedies in the future.