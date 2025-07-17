5 hours ago

A man was killed and another seriously injured following a dispute over missing mining equipment in Sefwi Wiawso, located in the Western North Region.

The event took place in the Sui Electoral Area and was associated with unlawful gold mining activities. Local reports indicate that a man named Vincent believed his mining machine and gold dust had been taken.

He charged two other individuals, Prince Armah and another person named Pizzaro. The situation escalated, and Vincent drew a gun and shot them. Prince Armah passed away instantly at the location.

Pizzaro sustained serious injuries and was quickly taken to Sefwi-Wiawso Hospital for medical care. Authorities are currently looking for Vincent, who fled the scene following the shooting.

Community leaders and law enforcement are urging calm, as numerous residents are feeling frightened and distressed due to the violence associated with illegal mining activities.