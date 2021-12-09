4 hours ago

The Sekondi Commercial Court A presided over by Her Ladyship, Justice Sedina Agbemava, has rescinded its earlier bench warrant issued on Monday, December 6, 2021, for the arrest of the Member of Parliament for Jomoro, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, in the case in which her citizenship is being challenged.

The warrant followed her absence from the hearing of a contempt case on Monday morning.

However, the legislator in the company of her lawyer Edudzi Kudzo Tamaklo and colleague Member of Parliament for Ellembelle, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, appeared in court today(Thursday).

The contempt case was filed against her by one Joshua Emuah Kofie from Nuba-Mpataba in the constituency when the MP allegedly failed to appear before the Registrar of the court to produce documents as evidence of the renunciation of her Ivorian citizenship as ordered by a Sekondi High Court.

Further proceedings for the substantive case has since been adjourned to February 16, 2022.

Source: Kasapafmonline