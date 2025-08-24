7 hours ago

The police have arrested a Sekondi resident, Anthony Acquah, on suspicion of murdering his 17-year-old younger brother, Francis Mensah.

According to a police statement, the incident occurred on August 16, 2025, at Mampong-Pepease, a suburb of Sekondi, following a misunderstanding between the two brothers.

During the altercation, Acquah allegedly stabbed Mensah to death.

The suspect fled the scene immediately and went into hiding.

After a four-day search, police personnel from the Kwesimintsim District Command tracked him to Kojokrom, near Sekondi, where he was arrested on August 20 in an intelligence-led operation.

Acquah is currently in police custody, assisting with ongoing investigations.