7 minutes ago

Sekyere Central NCCE educates the citizenry on the need to take the COVID-19 vaccine

The Sekyere Central District Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has intensified its public sensitization campaign on COVID-19 vaccination.

The District Director of NCCE, Mr. Gordon Yeboah Opoku noted the sensitization follows the conspiracy theories that have greeted the mass vaccination exercise.

With the support of his staff - Mr. Benefor Ofori (SCEO), Mrs. Georgina Amoako (CEO), and Mr. Samuel Heinz Tuffour-Bio (ACEO), the Commission visited some churches and communities along Kyebi, Atonsu and Kwarmang in the Nsuta-Kwarmang-Beposo Constituency to educate and sensitize the citizenry on the importance of taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

Community members and congregants were made to understand that the vaccines are meant to help build the immune system especially that of the aged and those with underlined health issues in fighting the pandemic.

The team also advised them to forgo the notion that one could be become impotent barren after taking the vaccine.

They were advised to continue to adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols even after taking the jabs to protect them from being exposed to the virus.

Below are pictures from the sensitization programme: