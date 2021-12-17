2 hours ago

As expected across the country, the National Commission for Civic Education ( NCCE) is educating the public on the need to re-register their sim cards as authorized by the National Communications Authority (NCA).

The Sekyere Kumawu District directorate of the Commission has therefore intensified sensitization on the exercise.

Currently, the country is undertaking the exercise to curb fraudulent activities associated with SIM card usage as well as getting a database.

All are expected to have their SIM cards re-registered before the deadline of 31st March 2022.

Raymond Adusei Agyekum (officer in charge) together with the rest of the NCCE staff in Sekyere Kumawu on this note, have been trumpeting on the need for the public to get involved in the exercise before the deadline so as to avoid losing their phone numbers and mobile money services among others.

The team has so far reached out to all the communities in the District including Kumawu, Bodomasi, Dadease, Akrokyere, Bomeng, Banko, Oyoko, Wonoo and Worase.

Faith-Based Organisations (FBOs) as well as some identifiable groups have also been reached and duly sensitized.

About 10 Information Centres have also been visited as part of the strategies to reach out to all and sundry.

The office in its engagement has encouraged all to get their sim cards re-registered to help harmonise the system.