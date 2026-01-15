6 hours ago

Social media personality Evans Eshun, popularly known as Ebo Noah, has been granted bail of GH₵100,000 by the Adentan Circuit Court.

The court ordered him to provide two sureties, one of which must be backed by either a landed property or a vehicle.

The decision was confirmed by his lawyer, Emmanuel Sarfo.

The case has been adjourned to March 18, 2026, for the next hearing.

Ebo Noah was arrested and first appeared in court on January 2, 2026, where he was remanded into police custody and ordered to undergo a psychiatric examination at a government facility.

According to prosecutors, between August and December 2025, he published a series of videos on Facebook, TikTok and YouTube under the name @Ebonoah, claiming the world would be destroyed by a flood on December 25, 2025 and that he was building an ark to save people.

Authorities say the videos caused public fear and alarm, leading to his arrest.