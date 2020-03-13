32 minutes ago

Ghanaian Coach Sellas Tetteh has departed as the head coach of the Sierra Leone national team Leone Stars with immediate effect.

Tetteh’s replacement will be announced in the next few days. Assistant Coach John Keister is the most prominent named to replace the outgoing coach.

The former Rwanda coach last matches were against Lesotho and in the defeat to Benin in the African Cup of Nations opening two qualifiers.

Tetteh’s resignation is untimely as Sierra Leone face Nigeria in matchday 3 and 4 of the 2021 Afcon qualifying double-header against Nigeria on March 27 and 31.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are expected to host Sierra Leone in the Delta state capital before travelling a few days later to confront the Stars at the Siaka Stevens Stadium.

In his resignation letter, Tetteh said, “I have resigned as Leone stars coach because of personal reasons, which I cannot further state here.”

The Sierra Leone Football Association has confirmed the resignation of its former employee.

“SLFA wishes the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup Winning Coach great success in his future endeavours.”

Tetteh was first appointed as a caretaker coach in August 2015. The Ghanaian was in charge of Leone Stars when they were eliminated from the 2018 World Cup preliminary qualifiers by Chad.

The SLFA extended his stay before taking control of matches the in 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

He previously departed Sierra Leone after Leone Stars failed to reach the 2017 AFCON tournament in Gabon.

He was the architect of Ghana glory during the 2009 Under-20 World Cup which they won.