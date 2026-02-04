5 hours ago

Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo believes Manchester City’s recent EFL Cup success over Arsenal could prove decisive in shaping the outcome of the Premier League title race.

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‎City’s victory has injected fresh confidence into the squad as they look to chase down league leaders Arsenal, who currently sit nine points clear at the top of the table. However, Pep Guardiola’s side have a game in hand and will host the Gunners at the Etihad Stadium next month in what is widely expected to be a defining encounter.

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‎Speaking after Sunday’s final, Semenyo suggested the triumph could serve as a turning point heading into the closing stages of the season.

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‎“I think it gives us a boost and confidence coming back from the international break and hopefully catching up,” he said.

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‎Despite the optimism, the Ghanaian attacker was quick to strike a cautious tone, acknowledging the unpredictable nature of a tightly contested title race.

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‎“We don’t want to say too much because momentum can swing quickly, so we just have to do our job and hopefully finish off the job potentially,” he added.

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‎Semenyo also highlighted City’s depth and attacking strength as crucial factors that could help them close the gap in the weeks ahead.

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‎“We’ve got top quality players, we create a lot of chances, and we’ve got good goalscorers, so it can change very quickly,” he said.

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‎With renewed belief following their cup success, Manchester City now turn their attention back to the league, aiming to translate momentum into consistent results.

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‎Meanwhile, Semenyo is set to link up with the Ghana national football team ahead of upcoming international friendlies against Austria national football team and Germany national football team later this week.