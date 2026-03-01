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Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo has secured the first major trophy of his career after helping Manchester City to victory in the 2026 EFL Cup.

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‎City defeated Arsenal 2-0 at Wembley Stadium to lift the trophy, marking a significant milestone for the Ghana international.

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‎Semenyo, who joined City during the January transfer window, has quickly made an impact at the club, contributing important goals and assists as they pushed for silverware.

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‎The 25-year-old’s rapid adaptation to life at the Etihad has earned praise, with his performances adding depth and energy to City’s attacking options.

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‎Winning the Carabao Cup represents a breakthrough moment in Semenyo’s career, as he continues to establish himself at the highest level of club football.

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‎His success will also be welcomed by the Ghana national football team, with the forward expected to play a key role in upcoming international competitions, including preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.