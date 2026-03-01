Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo has secured the first major trophy of his career after helping Manchester City to victory in the 2026 EFL Cup.
City defeated Arsenal 2-0 at Wembley Stadium to lift the trophy, marking a significant milestone for the Ghana international.
Semenyo, who joined City during the January transfer window, has quickly made an impact at the club, contributing important goals and assists as they pushed for silverware.
The 25-year-old’s rapid adaptation to life at the Etihad has earned praise, with his performances adding depth and energy to City’s attacking options.
Winning the Carabao Cup represents a breakthrough moment in Semenyo’s career, as he continues to establish himself at the highest level of club football.
His success will also be welcomed by the Ghana national football team, with the forward expected to play a key role in upcoming international competitions, including preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
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