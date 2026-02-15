7 hours ago

Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo has been ranked among the top five left wingers in world football for the 2025/26 season by football media outlet Score 90.

The recognition follows what has been widely described as a breakthrough campaign for the 25-year-old, whose pace, direct running and eye for goal have drawn praise across Europe.

Semenyo’s inclusion places him alongside some of the biggest names in the game in the left-sided attacking role, a position that has become increasingly influential in modern football. His performances through out the season have not only elevated his club profile , but also strengthened his standing as one of Ghana’s most exciting exports.

Known for his explosive acceleration and ability to cut inside onto his stronger foot, Semenyo has developed into a consistent attacking threat. His improved decision-making in the final third and growing composure in front of goal have been key to his rise.

For Ghanaian supporters, the ranking is further evidence of the country’s continued production of top-level attacking talent. With the season on the horizon, expectations will be high that Semenyo can build on his momentum and justify his place among the world’s elite in his position.

Full rankings below