15 hours ago

Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo has been voted AFC Bournemouth’s Player of the Month for August, capping off a blistering start to the 2025/26 Premier League season.

The 25-year-old forward netted two goals and one assist in three matches, earning the award presented by Michael Matthews Jewellers after a landslide fan vote.

It marks the second time Semenyo has scooped the honour, having also won it in the opening month of last season.

Semenyo lit up the Vitality with a brace in the thrilling 3-3 draw against Liverpool before providing the decisive assist in a 1-0 win over Wolves.

He further impressed with a commanding display in the victory over Tottenham Hotspur. His performances also earned him nominations for both the Premier League Player of the Month and Goal of the Month awards.

The Ghanaian carried his form into September, scoring and assisting in Bournemouth’s 2-1 win over Brighton after the international break.

Having recently signed a contract extension with the club, Semenyo remains a key figure in Andoni Iraola’s plans and is attracting interest from clubs across Europe.

Bournemouth will look to their in-form striker again when they host Newcastle United at Vitality Park on Sunday.