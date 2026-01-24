41 minutes ago

Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo’s remarkable Premier League season reached another milestone on Saturday evening after he scored his first league goal for Manchester City, underlining his growing influence in English football.

Already in fine form, Semenyo arrived at the Etihad with 10 Premier League goals from his time at Bournemouth. His latest strike takes his top-flight tally to 11 goals, alongside three assists, while his overall contribution across all competitions now stands at 13 goals and four assists this season.

The goal was another statement moment for the 24-year-old, whose pace, power and direct running have made him one of the most consistent Ghanaian attackers in Europe this campaign. His ability to deliver in big moments has not gone unnoticed, with fans and pundits alike praising his development and confidence at the highest level.

Semenyo’s rise has been built on hard work and adaptability, seamlessly transferring his form into a new environment and continuing to make decisive contributions. For Ghana, his progress is equally encouraging, offering the Black Stars a proven attacking option ahead of major international assignments.

As the season gathers momentum, Semenyo’s numbers tell a clear story, one of a player growing in belief, productivity and stature. For a forward hitting his stride, the best may still be to come.