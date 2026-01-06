1 hour ago

Antoine Semenyo is expected to take a major step towards a move to Manchester City on Thursday, with the Ghana forward scheduled to undergo a medical ahead of a £65m transfer from Bournemouth.

According to Sky Sports, the 25-year-old is closing in on a switch to the Premier League former champions after an impressive spell on the south coast, where his pace, power and versatility have caught the attention of Pep Guardiola’s side.

Semenyo has been one of Bournemouth’s standout performers, growing into a key figure in attack and earning plaudits for his work rate and direct style. His form has not gone unnoticed, with City now poised to make a significant investment as they look to refresh their attacking options.

If completed, the move would represent one of the biggest transfers involving a Ghanaian player and a major milestone in Semenyo’s career, taking him from a relegation battler to a club regularly competing for domestic and European honours.

Neither club has officially confirmed the deal, but a successful medical would pave the way for Semenyo to become the latest addition to Guardiola’s squad.

For Bournemouth, his departure would leave a sizeable gap, while for Manchester City, it could add another dynamic option as they continue to strengthen in pursuit of further silverware.