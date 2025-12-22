6 hours ago

Antoine Semenyo’s rapid rise in the Premier League has reached a stage where mid-table moves no longer hold appeal, with the Bournemouth forward reportedly turning down Tottenham Hotspur’s interest ahead of the January transfer window.

The 25-year-old has been one of Bournemouth’s standout performers, delivering consistent attacking displays that have elevated his status among the league’s most effective forwards this season.

His form has attracted serious attention from some of England’s biggest clubs, with Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United all understood to be closely tracking his progress.

Semenyo is believed to have a £65 million release clause in his current contract, which can only be activated during the first two weeks of January.

Tottenham, who were unsuccessful in their pursuit of the forward during the summer, are said to have been prepared to meet the clause and significantly improve his salary.

However, the former Bristol City attacker is reportedly prioritising opportunities that align with his ambition to compete at the highest level.

Spurs’ inconsistent campaign has left them 13th on the Premier League table, level on points with Bournemouth and ahead of the Cherries only on goal difference.

With Tottenham now seemingly out of contention, the race for Semenyo’s signature appears to be narrowing to Liverpool and the two Manchester clubs.

The versatile forward has enjoyed an impressive campaign so far, scoring eight goals and providing three assists in 16 appearances across all competitions, further underlining why he has become one of the most coveted attacking players in the league.