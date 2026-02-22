4 hours ago

Antoine Semenyo delivered an energetic and influential display as Manchester City moved to within two points of Premier League leaders Arsenal with a hard-fought victory over Newcastle United at the Etihad Stadium.

‎

‎City capitalised on Arsenal’s midweek slip, when the Gunners surrendered a two-goal lead against Wolverhampton Wanderers, but they were made to battle until the final whistle on Saturday night.

‎

‎Two first-half goals from Nico O'Reilly, either side of an equaliser from Lewis Hall, ultimately proved decisive in a tense encounter that keeps the title race finely poised.

‎

‎While Semenyo did not find his name on the scoresheet, his contribution was central to City’s attacking threat. The Ghana forward linked play intelligently, drove at defenders with pace and directness, and injected urgency into City’s forward movements throughout the contest.

‎

‎It was his persistence that helped turn the tide for City’s second goal. Showing greater determination than Nick Woltemade in a key duel, Semenyo kept the move alive before Erling Haaland delivered a precise cross for O’Reilly to head home at the far post.

‎

‎Newcastle, fresh from a 5,000-mile return trip to Azerbaijan to face Qarabag FK in a Champions League play-off, showed little sign of fatigue. They asked serious questions of City in the second half and almost snatched a dramatic equaliser in stoppage time, only for Gianluigi Donnarumma to produce a vital save from Harvey Barnes.

‎

‎The result ensures City remain firmly on Arsenal’s shoulder ahead of the Gunners’ north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur.

‎

‎For Semenyo, it was another performance that underlined his growing importance, not just in moments of flair, but in the tireless work and sharp decision-making that can shape a title race.