3 hours ago

Antoine Semenyo announced his arrival at Manchester City in emphatic fashion, scoring and setting up a goal on his debut as the FA Cup holders swept aside Exeter City 10-1.

The Ghana international was at the heart of a relentless City performance, marking his first appearance with a goal and an assist, a rare feat for a debutant in sky blue. In doing so, Semenyo became the first City player to both score and assist on his debut since Sergio Agüero achieved the same against Swansea in August 2011.

City had already taken firm control of the tie before Semenyo made his impact felt, but his contribution added extra gloss to a one-sided contest and gave supporters a glimpse of what he could bring to Pep Guardiola’s side.

The goals flowed throughout the evening, with City’s depth and quality overwhelming their lower-league opponents. There was also a landmark moment for 17-year-old Ryan McAidoo, who capped a memorable night by scoring late on, underlining the blend of experience and youth on display.

Exeter did manage a late consolation in the 90th minute through George Birch, whose long-range strike was a rare bright moment for the visitors on a difficult night.

But the evening belonged firmly to Manchester City, and in particular to Semenyo, whose debut could scarcely have gone better, marking him out as a new name for fans to watch as the season unfolds.