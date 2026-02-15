32 minutes ago

Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo has been named Premier League Player of the Matchweek 26 following a standout performance against Fulham FC.

The 26-year-old delivered a commanding display, scoring his 13th goal of the season and providing his fourth assist of the campaign in a performance that combined power, precision and relentless energy.

Semenyo’s influence was felt throughout the match, as he led the attacking charge and proved decisive in key moments. His goal highlighted his clinical finishing, while his assist demonstrated his growing maturity and awareness in the final third.

The award caps an impressive run of form for the Ghana international, who has become an increasingly important figure for his club this season. With 17 direct goal contributions so far, Semenyo is enjoying one of the most productive campaigns of his career.

For Ghanaian supporters, his recognition on one of football’s biggest stages is another source of pride, and a reminder of the impact Black Stars players continue to make in Europe’s top leagues.