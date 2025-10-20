2 hours ago

Senator Ned Nwoko has spoken publicly about a viral video showing his wife, actress Regina Daniels, appearing visibly distressed, claiming her behaviour stems from drug and alcohol abuse that has strained their marriage.

In a detailed statement and accompanying video shared on Instagram on Sunday, Nwoko described her recent actions as “drug-influenced” and an act of “unprovoked carnage.”

“Regina was not always like this. Her current battle with drugs and alcohol abuse is the root of our problem. She must continue her rehabilitation programme, or I fear for her life and safety,” Nwoko wrote.

He alleged that Regina recently assaulted staff and damaged property, including cars and windows, while he was away. He said he had offered her two rehabilitation options — one in Asokoro and another in Jordan — to support her recovery.

Nwoko further accused some of Regina’s close friends of supplying her with drugs, claiming that “a scene of chaos” unfolded at home while he was away with their son, Moon.

The statement followed a viral video in which Regina Daniels emotionally declared:

“In Ned Nwoko’s house, I am nothing, but in my own house, I am a Queen. Not again. I can’t stand the violence, it’s too much.”

“Anywhere wey man dey beat woman, whether na my sister or not, I go fight with my blood,” he wrote.

Reacting on Instagram, Regina’s brother, Ojeogwu Samuel Danhillman (popularly known as Sammy West), accused Nwoko of physically assaulting his sister and vowed to defend her.The exact cause of the altercation remains unclear, as Regina Daniels has not publicly addressed the allegations.

Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko, who married in 2019, have long been the subject of public fascination due to their age gap and high-profile lifestyle.