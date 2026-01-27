58 minutes ago

Senegal and Morocco are expected to learn on Tuesday whether sanctions will follow the incidents that cast a shadow over the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final.

The Confederation of African Football’s disciplinary committee has been examining disturbances linked to the final on 18 January, which Senegal won 1-0 after extra time to claim the continental title.

According to sources cited by Le360 Sport, the panel is now ready to issue its ruling after granting the Senegalese Football Federation a 48-hour extension to prepare its defence.

In a move aimed at preserving neutrality, Ousmane Kane, the initial chair of the disciplinary panel, was asked to step aside from the case because of potential conflicts of interest arising from his country’s connection to the matter. CAF says such steps are standard procedure in cases deemed sensitive.

The range of possible sanctions remains broad. A fine in the region of $300,000 is understood to be the most likely outcome, but more severe penalties have not been ruled out.

These could include individual punishments for members of the Senegalese team, with head coach Pape Thiaw reportedly under particular scrutiny. In extreme scenarios, the African champions could even face the loss of their title or a suspension from the next two editions of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Moroccan officials are said to have pushed for some of the harsher measures, though it remains unclear how far the disciplinary body is prepared to go.

The timing of the verdict may also be influenced by wider diplomatic considerations, including the ongoing visit of Senegal’s Prime Minister to Rabat.

For now, both federations wait, as African football prepares for a decision that could have far-reaching consequences for the reigning champions and for relations between two of the continent’s leading football nations.