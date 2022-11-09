1 hour ago

The Teranga Lions of Senegal have named their final 26-man squad list for the 2022 FIFA World Cup which starts in about 11 days' time.

Senegal is the first of the five African nations to have named their final squad ahead of the tournament.

Coach Aliou Cisse has named a star-studded team that contains the likes of Edouard Mendy, Khalidou Coulibably, Youssouf Sabaly, Nampalys Mendy, Cheikou Kouyate, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Sadio Mane, Ismaila Sarr, Keita Balde among several others.

Bouna Sarr has been ruled out of this year’s World Cup after going through surgery on a persistent knee injury. He will be quite a miss for Senegal as he played every game of their triumph in the AFCON 2021 and also played every single minute in their World Cup Qualifying games.

The Teranga Lions will be making their third appearance at the FIFA World Cup having reached the quarter-finals in Japan/Korea in 2002.

Aliou Cisse led Senegal to their first-ever African Cup of Nations title in 2021 and there are high hopes that they are the African country that can go very far in the tournament.

Senegal is in group A with hosts Qatar, Netherlands, and Ecuador.

If they play their cards right, they can definitely finish in the top-2 of this group and they have the tools necessary to cause an upset and top the table too.