2 hours ago

The Senegalese Football Federation has confirmed it will challenge a controversial decision by the Confederation of African Football to strip the national team of its 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title.

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‎In a statement issued after the ruling, Senegal’s governing body described the move as “unfair” and pledged to contest it through legal means.

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‎The decision follows an appeal lodged by Morocco, which CAF upheld, overturning the original outcome that had crowned Senegal champions of the tournament.

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‎The development marks a dramatic escalation in a dispute that has cast a shadow over one of Africa’s most prestigious football competitions. Senegal, known as the Teranga Lions, had initially celebrated victory at AFCON 2025 before the result was reversed.

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CAF confirmed that its ruling came after an internal appeals process, though it did not disclose specific details behind the decision.

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‎Senegal’s federation has now indicated it will take the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, the highest authority for resolving disputes in global sport.

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‎The move signals the country’s determination to challenge what it believes to be a flawed process and to seek reinstatement as champions.

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‎While CAF has not provided further clarification, the ruling effectively removes Senegal from the list of tournament winners, at least for now.

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‎The case is expected to enter a new phase as it moves to arbitration, where legal scrutiny will determine whether the decision stands.

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‎For Senegal, the focus is now firmly on overturning a ruling that has reshaped the outcome of AFCON 2025, with the football world watching closely as the dispute unfolds.