The Senegalese Football Federation has confirmed it will challenge a controversial decision by the Confederation of African Football to strip the national team of its 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title.
In a statement issued after the ruling, Senegal’s governing body described the move as “unfair” and pledged to contest it through legal means.
The decision follows an appeal lodged by Morocco, which CAF upheld, overturning the original outcome that had crowned Senegal champions of the tournament.
The development marks a dramatic escalation in a dispute that has cast a shadow over one of Africa’s most prestigious football competitions. Senegal, known as the Teranga Lions, had initially celebrated victory at AFCON 2025 before the result was reversed.
CAF confirmed that its ruling came after an internal appeals process, though it did not disclose specific details behind the decision.
Senegal’s federation has now indicated it will take the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, the highest authority for resolving disputes in global sport.
The move signals the country’s determination to challenge what it believes to be a flawed process and to seek reinstatement as champions.
While CAF has not provided further clarification, the ruling effectively removes Senegal from the list of tournament winners, at least for now.
The case is expected to enter a new phase as it moves to arbitration, where legal scrutiny will determine whether the decision stands.
For Senegal, the focus is now firmly on overturning a ruling that has reshaped the outcome of AFCON 2025, with the football world watching closely as the dispute unfolds.
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