1 hour ago

Abdulai Sek, a defender for Israeli football club Maccabi Haifa, has been inundated with messages of support from fans after he was subjected to racist abuse from Hapoel Be'er Sheva supporters during a match on Monday night. Sek was seen making an obscene gesture towards the fans who were yelling at him during the game.

After the match, Sek was visibly upset in the dressing room, with some of his teammates expressing concern that he may ask to leave the club due to the humiliating treatment he received. However, the player has since sent messages to Maccabi Haifa's fans, thanking them for their support and stating that he is determined to overcome the experience.

"I am a strong person, I will overcome this and I will be better because of it," Sek wrote in his message.

The incident highlights the ongoing problem of racism in football and the need for clubs and organizations to take action to combat it. The support shown for Sek by Maccabi Haifa's fans is a positive step towards creating a more inclusive and welcoming environment for players of all backgrounds. It is important that this momentum is sustained and that further measures are taken to ensure that racism has no place in football.

VIDEO OF THE ABUSE BELOW: