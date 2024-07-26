2 hours ago

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appointed a team of Senegalese match officials to oversee the decisive second leg of the Beach Soccer AFCON qualifier between Ghana’s Black Sharks and the Sand Elephants of Ivory Coast.

This pivotal match is scheduled to take place in Abidjan on Saturday, July 27, 2024, and will determine which team secures a spot in the 2024 Beach Soccer AFCON in Egypt.

The officiating team will be led by Cheikh Ahmed Tidiane Ndiaye, with Basile Opa Mendy and Oumar Sagna serving as his assistants.

Aly Deme will act as the timekeeper, while El Achiri Abdellah from Morocco will fulfill the role of match commissioner.

The first leg of the qualifiers, held in Keta, ended in an exhilarating 5-3 victory for Ghana.

The upcoming match in Abidjan promises to be fiercely contested, as both teams strive for a coveted place in the upcoming tournament.

The match will take place at the Stade Agora de Port-Bouet, where a passionate crowd is expected to witness a thrilling display of beach soccer prowess.