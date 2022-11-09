1 hour ago

Senegal striker Sadio Mane was forced off with an injury in Bayern Munich's Bundesliga fixture against Werder Bremen, 13 days before his country is due to play their World Cup opener.

The 30-year-old left the field after 20 minutes - with Bayern leading 2-1 - and headed down the tunnel.

Senegal faces the Netherlands on 21 November, one day after the World Cup begins in Qatar.

League leaders Bayern pushed on to a 4-1 win in Mane's absence.

Mane has been named in Senegal's 26-man squad list announced by coach Aliou Cisse for the World Cup but the extent of his injury is unknown.

The Teranga Lions will be making their third appearance at the FIFA World Cup having reached the quarter-finals in Japan/Korea in 2002.

Aliou Cisse led Senegal to their first-ever African Cup of Nations title in 2021 and there are high hopes that they are the African country that can go very far in the tournament.

Senegal is in group A with hosts Qatar, Netherlands, and Ecuador.